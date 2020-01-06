Plea in SC seeks removal of Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal CM over CAA remarks

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A petition was on Monday filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to remove Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "demanding UN-monitored referendum on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)".

The plea filed by a person named Varaaki contended that the oath of office under schedule III of the Constitution of India mandates the Chief Minister not to make a statement against the sovereignty and integrity of the country.



Mamata Banerjee had earlier sought a referendum with United Nation's assistance over the CAA issue.

She had said, "Let there be an impartial organisation like the United Nations or the Human Rights Commission...form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act."

The petitioner stated that her statement is an open violation of Indian sovereignty and oath.

"She, after the violation of oath, is no longer eligible to hold the post," the petition stated and sought her removal from the posy. (ANI)