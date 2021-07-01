Plea seeking Centre 'educate' Tamil people to respect India dismissed

Chennai, July 1 (IANS) The Madras High Court's Madurai bench has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking the Central government educate people of Tamil Nadu to respect India or Bharat by calling its name as it is in the official writings and speeches by adhering to patriotism, sovereignty, and respect.

The PIL was filed by advocate T. Ramaswamy, who sought an interim injunction to restrain the state government functionaries from using the word 'ondriyam' (Union) in any of their communications, writings, or speeches till the petition is disposed of.

A division bench of Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice S. Ananthi observed that the prayer sought was thoroughly misconceived and no such direction could be issued directing the Chief Minister and other ministers or Chief Secretary to speak in a particular fashion.

The court also observed that the prayers were vague as to what sort of education the petitioner wants to give to the people of Tamil Nadu and dismissed the petition.

--IANS

aal/vd