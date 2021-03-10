Plea seeks Delhi HC direction to include severe mental illness in comorbidities list for COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to include severe mental illness in the list of specified comorbidities for COVID-19 vaccination.



The petition filed by Gaurav Kumar Bansal, advocate and mental health activist, demands the inclusion of mental illness in the list of specific comorbidities so that the persons with mental illness can also get the vaccine on priority.

"By way of the exclusion of the mental illness from the list of specified comorbidities, the Health Ministry has not only prohibited the patients from availing the benefits of the vaccine but has also created barriers in getting it. It is also important to keep in mind that homeless persons with severe mental illness have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 infection due to their disability," the plea stated.

It also sought a direction to remove the condition of submitting disability certificates by beneficiaries for getting the dose of vaccine.

The petition was listed before the division bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh. The matter was adjourned and now has been listed for March 15. (ANI)

