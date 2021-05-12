Plea seeks to extend notice period to public, in draft notification 2021 regarding conservation of top soil, natural resources

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Union of India to extend the notice period to the public, in the draft notification 2021 regarding conservation of top soil and natural resources until October 31, 2021, or such further period till the Covid-19 lockdown subsist.



The petition was listed for hearing on Wednesday but the concerned bench didn't assemble so the matter was adjourned for May 19, for further hearing.

The petitioner Sanjay Kumar practicing advocate through plea states that at the time of the Covid pandemic, when most of the states and union territories have imposed lockdown, the intention of the Respondent to change its policy regarding conservation of top soil and natural resources of the country by way of issuing draft Notification dated April 22, 2021, is not only questionable but also cast serious apprehension on its timing.

The petition, filed by Advocate Nandita Dhar further states that when freedom of the general public is affected because of imposition of lockdown by states and union territories, issuance of draft notification dealing with a very sensitive issue like conservation and protection of natural resources and top soil at such a time is not only uncalled but unwanted.

As the draft notification is not only directly connected with conservation and protection of top soil and natural resources but is also going to impact the business of lakhs of industries dealing with fly ash, it is essential to extend the time limit for forwarding objections and suggestions on such issue, plea states.

The petition also seeks direction to the Respondent to make translated copies of the draft notification available across the country in the official vernacular languages as provided in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

The plea further states that the court has directed that persons with disabilities are also part of the society and as such it is the duty of the Respondent to create such a mechanism where Disabled Persons and in particular persons having visual impairments and persons having hearing impairments shall not only have access to the website of the respondent but also have access to the public documents like the present draft notification. (ANI)

