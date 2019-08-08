Pleas against Art 370: SC refuses urgent hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to give an urgent hearing to a petition seeking quashing of the gazette notification abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi, refused to give an urgent hearing on the mentioning by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma.

"We are not inclined to give urgent hearing to your (Sharma's) petition," the Judges said.

When Sharma mentioned the matter and said it may be raised by Pakistan in the United Nations, Justice Ramana said, "What are you (Sharma) saying? Can UN stay our amendments?"

Sharma moved the top court seeking quashing of the Union Of India's Gazette notification of August 5, 2019 for amending Article 367 of the Constitution pertaining to Presidential order on Article 370. The court asked Sharma to mention his matter before the appropriate bench--the CJI bench--which would pass appropriate orders on his petition. Sharma, in his petition, claimed that the gazette notification was "illegal" and "unconstitutional".