Plogger Ripu Daman aims to see India litter-free, thanks PM for his support

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Plogger Ripu Daman on Monday said that he aims to see India litter free and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to the plogging drive.

Plogging is an amalgamation of jogging with picking up litter on your way. As a workout, it provides variations in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking or walking.

"Couple of years back, I started a movement 'Ploggers of India', where we took up drives of cleaning up the societies. We have organised more than 300 Plogger drives," Daman told ANI."Now, we are on a mission called 'Run to make India Litter Free'. I am running and cleaning up 1,000 kilometres covering 50 cities in the various parts of the country. Supposedly it is the world's longest cleaning drive mainly to give out a message that everyone should keep the country litter-free. I am also on Plastic Upvas (Fast), which means I don't eat anything which is packed in single-use plastic," he added.In a bid to spread awareness about clean India, Prime Minister Modi introduced the plogger Daman and asked him to explain the concept 'plogging' during his recent broadcast of 'Mann ki Baat'."It is wonderful that Prime Minister Modi has reached out and supported the mission because that is what we want and now more people will take this pledge to keep our country litter-free," he said. (ANI)