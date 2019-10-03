PM, Pres accept Capt Amarinder's invite for 550th Prakash Purab celebrations

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's invitation to attend the upcoming 550th Prakash Purab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.



"President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accept invite of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to attend 550th Prakash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev," the Punjab CMO tweeted on Thursday.

The 550th Prakash Purab of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, will be observed on November 12 later this year. (ANI)

