PM all set with his 1st Independence Day address in Modi2.0

Earlier he paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat and drove straight to the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort, where he was greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Modi greeted the nation "Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" on Twitter and also wished them on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

This will be his sixth consecutive address to the nation as the Prime Minister ever since the BJP-led NDA first stormed to power in 2014.

He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the monument. This year's event marks the participation of 3,500 girl students drawn from 41 government schools in Delhi; 5,000 boy spectators and 700 NCC cadets from 17 schools displaying 'strength in unity' through the formation of the words Naya Bharat, a Ministry of Defence statement had said.