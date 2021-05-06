PM, Andhra CM discuss Covid situation in state

Amaravati, May 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday discussed the Covid situation in the state, and the steps being taken by the state government to control the spread.

A release from the Chief Minister's office stated that the Prime Minister called up the Chief Minister, who briefed him on the steps being taken by his government to contain Covid and the treatment facilities being provided to patients.