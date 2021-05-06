PM, Andhra CM discuss Covid situation in state

Amaravati, May 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday discussed the Covid situation in the state, and the steps being taken by the state government to control the spread.
A release from the Chief Minister's office stated that the Prime Minister called up the Chief Minister, who briefed him on the steps being taken by his government to contain Covid and the treatment facilities being provided to patients.
Reddy also told the Prime Minister that the facilities in the state's hospitals have been improved and measures are being taken from time to time based on prevailing conditions.
Following rising Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh has imposed partial curfew from May 5 to May 18. Normal activities are allowed between 6 a.m. and 12 noon. However, curfew conditions are in force between 12 noon and 6 a.m., with exemption given only for emergency services such as hospitals, and Covid testing labs.
