PM announces ex-gratia to families of deceased in Jind, Jodhpur and Ajmer accidents

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 to the families of the injured in separate accidents in Haryana's Jind and Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Ajmer.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "A few days ago, there was a massive accident in Haryana's Jind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was distressed by that. The Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the medical care of the injured."

In another tweet, the PMO said, "On September 27, there was a terrible accident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. In connection with this, Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured."In another tweet, PMO stated, "Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in Rajasthan's Ajmer."At least thirteen people lost their lives in a road accident on September 27 at the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway. The deceased include seven men, five women, and one child. Eight persons who sustained injuries in the accident were referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.In Haryana's Jind, at least 10 people died and one other was injured in a road accident at Jind-Hansi road on the night of September 24. The youths were returning home after participating in an Army recruitment rally when an oil tanker ran over their auto near Ramrai village about 10:30 pm.While in Ajmer last month, eight people died and 20 others got injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Lamana village. (ANI)