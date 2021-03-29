PM announces updated edition of exam warriors

He also said that substantive new parts have been added in the new edition of Exam Warriors that would especially interest the parents and teachers.

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delighted to announce about the updated edition of Exam Warriors, saying the fresh edition is enriched with valuable inputs from students, parents and teachers.

"Let us all help our youngsters as they appear for their examinations!," the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

As the exam season begins, the Prime Minister said that he is delighted to share that the updated edition of Exam Warriors is now available. "The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress free before an exam."

"How to make exam preparation fun? Is there anything interesting we can do sitting at home while preparing? There is a solution to this...an all new Exam Warriors module on the NaMo App," he said.

The Prime Minister said that it has many interactive activities for students and parents as the new edition of Exam Warriors has been enriched with valuable inputs from students, parents and teachers.

"Substantive new parts have been added that would especially interest the parents and teachers. Let us all help our youngsters as they appear for their examinations!," he said.

Modi will be interacting with students, parents, and teachers during "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" regarding the upcoming board exams and sharing tips on how to deal with academic stress. No exact dates of the event have been announced yet.

