PM appeals for peace and harmony before Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya will not be a victory or defeat for anyone, and asked everyone to maintain harmony.

A day before the judgement on Saturday morning, Modi appealed to the people that they should make it a priority that this verdict strengthens India's glorious tradition of peace, unity and harmony.

"Tomorrow the verdict of Supreme Court is coming. For last few months, hearings had been continuously held in Supreme Court and the country was looking with great attention. During this time, all sections of society made efforts to create an atmosphere of harmony which is very praiseworthy," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Keeping the respect of the country's judiciary as paramount, all sections of society and social and cultural organisations and all parties to the judgment have in the past few days endeavoured to create a positive and harmonious environment, which should be welcomed. We should maintain harmony even after the judgement." "The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. I appeal to the countrymen that it should be our priority that it only strengthens India's great tradition of peace, unity and harmony," he added. san/vd