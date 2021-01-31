PM approves ex-gratia for victims of Moradabad road accident

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic road accident in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).



Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured, according to the PMO.

PMO tweeted "PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic road accident in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured."

Ten people died and 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between a minibus and canter truck at Moradabad-Agra highway in Kundarki Police station area on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to the family of the deceased, said Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh yesterday. (ANI)