PM calls council of ministers meeting, to review 'high priority' schemes on Dec 21

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a council of ministers' meeting on December 21 at the newly-constructed Garvi Gujarat Bhavan where he will review the progress of the works done by the ministries over the last six months.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am.

All members of the council of ministers, including secretaries of the ministries, have been asked to attend the crucial meeting. All the central government ministries have been asked to send their achievements respectively in the last six months, prior to the meeting.They have also been asked to prepare a presentation on the works performed by their ministries. For this, the council of ministers are holding high-level meetings in their respective ministries to prepare the six-month report.Some senior functionaries of BJP, including party working president J P Nadda and general secretary B L Santosh, are also likely to participate in the meeting. The meeting of the council of ministers will be held after a gap of six months.A similar meeting was last chaired by the Prime Minister on June 13, days after he took office for a second five-year term. In the previous meet, Modi had outlined the agenda for the respective ministries.The Prime Minister had spelt out his priorities for 'Mission 2022' and asked them to present a report card every three months for the review of the tasks done by them so that he will be able to monitor the status of high priority schemes being implemented by the various ministries.According to sources, the Prime Minister is more concerned about the schemes and projects such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, under which potable tap water will be provided for each household of the country and other key programmes as part of 'Mission 2022'.On December 21, all these programmes will be reviewed so that the Prime Minister will get to know how different ministeries are performing under the respective cabinet ministers. It is expected that the performance will be taken into account for the upcoming cabinet reshuffle which is slated to take place in a few weeks.During the first meeting with the council of ministers in June, Modi had instructed all cabinet ministers to reach their offices on time and avoid working from home. He had also asked them to involve their deputies in all important decisions of the ministeries.The Prime Minister had also asked his ministers to give time to the Members of Parliament (MPs) and party workers for the meeting and asserted that their grievances be heard.In the forthcoming meeting, Modi may also give some inputs for the works to be undertaken in the next six months. (ANI)