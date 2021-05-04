PM-Cares allocates funds to install 500 oxygen plants in India in 3 months

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The PM-Cares has allocated funds for the installation of 500 medical oxygen plants across the country within three months, considering the rising demand for the life-saving gas in the wake of the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order for the installation of the medical oxygen plants was placed on April 24, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) said on Tuesday.