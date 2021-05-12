PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare Systems developed by DRDO

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The PM CARES Fund has approved procurement of 1,50,000 units of Oxycare System developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation at a cost of Rs 322.5 crores, the DRDO informed on Wednesday.



It further informed that the Oxycare System is an SpO2 based Oxygen Supply System, that regulates oxygen being administered to patients based on sensed SpO2 levels.

"Under this sanction, 1,00,000 manual and 50,000 automatic Oxycare systems along with NRBM (Non-rebreather mask) masks are being procured. The Oxycare system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 levels and prevents the person from sinking into a state of Hypoxia, which can be fatal," it added.

The system was developed by the Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) in Bengaluru of the DRDO for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas.

The system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions and is robust.

This comes amid the huge increase in demand for medical supplies as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

Over the last 24 hours, India reported a total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,55,338 discharges, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938. This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths.

With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry.

There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country. (ANI)

