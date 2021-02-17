PM, CMs greet KCR on 67th birthday

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, also received birthday greetings from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. She expressed her best wishes for his healthy and long life so that he can continue to serve people.

"Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted Modi.

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of various states greeted Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on his 67th birthday on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also greeted KCR on his birthday. "Warm birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Telangana Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao Ji. I wish you good health and a long life in service of the people," Om Birla tweeted.

KCR's son K.T. Rama Rao and daughter K. Kavitha also took to Twitter to express his feelings.

"To a warrior who fought against all odds to make Telangana state a reality... To a leader who was an awe inspiring agitator & now a fabulous administrator... To a living legend who epitomises the word Visionary... To a man I am privileged to call my Father, #HappyBirthdayKCR Garu," tweeted Rama Rao who is minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development.

Kavitha, who is a member of Telangana Legislative Council, also greeted her father.

Chief ministers of various states and leaders of different parties also greeted Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief.

"Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri K Chandrasekhar Rao ji. Wishing for your happy and healthy life," wrote Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conveyed his greetings to his Telangana counterpart and prayed for his good health and long life.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and union minister for chemicals and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda were among the other leaders who greeted KCR.

--IANS

ms/rs