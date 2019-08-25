PM completes Bahrain visit, leaves for France

Modi was seen off at the airport by Bahrain's Deputy Prime Ministers Mohammed Bin Mubarak and Khalid Bin Abdullah.

"After the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain, as a special gesture PM@narendramodi is seen off by Deputy PMs as he emplanes for Biarritz, France, to participate in G7Summit as Biarritz Partner," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi was in Bahrain as part of his three-nation five-day visit scheduled between August 22 and 26.

In his first leg, Modi visited France on August 22-23 and is returning to the country for the G7 Summit after completing his travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.