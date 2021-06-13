PM condoles demise of Congress leader Indira Hridayesh

Hridayesh passed away in Delhi on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest. She breathed her last in Uttarakhand Sadan where she was staying after reaching in Delhi for a meeting.

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of leader of opposition in the Uttarakhand assembly and senior Congress leader Dr Indira Hridayesh.

She has been part of many Congress governments and member of UP legislative council as well.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Dr Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti."

The 80-year-old leader was elected from Haldwani constituency in the 2012 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election.

--IANS

rak/skp/