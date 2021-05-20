PM condoles demise of ex-Rajasthan CM Jagannath Prahadia

Pahadia passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89. He was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia who died due to Covid-19.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

The Rajasthan government has announced one-day mourning on Thursday in honour of Pahadia, announcing "during the period, all government offices will remain shut and the national flag will be flown at half-mast".

"Rajasthan will observe one day of state mourning in honour of former CM Jagannath Pahadia and the national flag will be flown at half-mast. All government offices to remain close today. His last rites will be performed with full state honours," informed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet.

--IANS

rak/skp/