PM condoles demise of ex-Union Minister Chaman Lal Gupta

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former Union Minister and BJP leader Chaman Lal Gupta who died after a prolonged illness at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day, days after undergoing successful treatment for Covid-19.

Gupta, 87, is survived by two sons and a daughter. He was Union Minister of State, Ministry of Civil Aviation, between October 13, 1999 and September 1, 2001, Union Minister of State (independent charge), Ministry of Food Processing Industries (September 1, 2001 to June 30, 2002) and Union Minister of State from Defence (July 1, 2002 to 2004).

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Shri Chaman Lal Gupta Ji will be remembered for numerous community service efforts. He was a dedicated legislator and strengthened the BJP across Jammu and Kashmir. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Gupta had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 5 and returned from Narayana Hospital on Sunday after successful treatment. His condition suddenly deteriorated in the wee hours and he breathed his last around 5.10 a.m. on Tuesday at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu.

Born in Jammu on April 13, 1934, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was not in good health for the last couple of years as he was suffering from various ailments and was hardly seen in public.

Gupta had an illustrious political career spanning over five decades after he became a member of the J&K Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1972. He was again a member of the Legislative Assembly between 2008 and 2014.

The BJP leader was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha from Udhampur constituency of Jammu in 1996 and re-elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999.

