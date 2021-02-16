PM condoles demise of retired judge M. Rama Jois

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of retired judge and former Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand M. Rama Jois who succumbed to his age related ailments in Bengaluru earlier in the day.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Justice (Retd.) M. Rama Jois was a towering intellectual and jurist. He was admired for his rich intellect and contributions towards making India's democratic fabric stronger. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."
The 88-year-old legal luminary, Jois, who had also served as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, died in Bengaluru on Tuesday after prolonged illness. He was suffering from age related ailments. He passed away around 7.30 a.m.
Born on July 27, 1932 at Shivamogga, Jois had served as Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand and was a former Rajya Sabha MP. He was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from the beginning.
--IANS
