PM congratulates Dhami on taking oath as Uttarakhand CM

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami who took oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister also congratulated all others who took oath as ministers.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Pushkar Dhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand."
Congratulating Dhami, BJP chief J.P. Nadda said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and your leadership, the development of the state will get new energy and new benchmark of progress will be set in the state."
Congratulating the new Chief Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I believe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, you will work with full devotion and dedication to give a new momentum to the development journey of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and public welfare."
--IANS
ssb/kr