PM congratulates Dhami on taking oath as Uttarakhand CM

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami who took oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister also congratulated all others who took oath as ministers.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Pushkar Dhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand."