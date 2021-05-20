PM congratulates Vijayan on taking oath as Kerala CM

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Pinarayi Vijayan on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on taking oath as CM and commencing his second term in office."

Vijayan was sworn in on Thursday as Kerala Chief Minister for the second time amid the Covid-19 crisis in the state.