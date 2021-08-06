PM-DAKSH portal and mobile app to be launched on Saturday

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be launching a portal and mobile app to provide all information related to skill development programmes provided under the Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana at one place. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will launch the 'PM-DAKSH' Portal and 'PM-DAKSH' Mobile App on Saturday in New Delhi.

The 'PM-DAKSH' Portal will give all information related to skill development programmes, provided under the scheme for Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Safai Karamcharis (sanitation workers)

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration with NeGD, has developed this portal and app to make the skill development schemes accessible to the target groups of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Safai Karamcharis. Under this initiative the youth of the target groups will be able to avail the benefits of skill development training programmes more easily.

The PM-DAKSH Yojana is being implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from the year 2020-21. Under this scheme, eligible target groups will be provided training on up-skilling or re-skilling, short term training programme, long term training programme and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP).

Ministers of State, Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, A. Narayanaswamy and Pratima Bhoumik will be present on the occasion. R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and other senior officials will also participate in the function.

--IANS

ssb/bg