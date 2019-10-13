PM dares Opposition to bring back Article 370

"For the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I am challenging the opposition - Make your stand clear and announce whether you support the government's decision to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A or not," thundered Modi, addressing his first election rally in Jalgaon.

He dared the Opposition if they had courage to include this in their election Manifestos in the October 21 Maharashtra polls and also in future elections, that they would revert to Article 370, and reverse the BJP government's historic decision of August 5.

The PM said the government is constantly endeavouring to ensure return to full normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir and it would take another four months or so to achieve that.