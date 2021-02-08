PM did not say that a law will be enacted on MSP, says BKU leader after Modi's assurance

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance on giving minimum support prices to farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the PM did not say that a law will be enacted for MSP and the country does not run on trust.



"Prime Minister said 'MSP hai, tha aur rahega' today in parliament but he did not say that a law will be enacted. The country does not run on trust. It runs on the constitution and law," said Tikait.

Tikait added that the farmers' stir is not backed by any political party. "No political party is supporting us. We are here for a genuine cause," he added.

In a tweet in Hindi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "MSP is, MSP was, MSP will be..."

"Committed to the welfare of the hardworking farmer and the transformation of the agriculture sector," the following tweet said.

'MSP (Minimum Support Price) tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega' (MSP was there, MSP is there, MSP will remain in the future) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Monday amid the ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's contentious farm laws.

PM Modi also said that the need of the hour is to improve the lives of the country's small farmers and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) initiated changes in the agriculture sector since 2014.

On February 7, Rakesh Tikait said "the Central Government's conspiracy against farmers" has strengthened their protest against the newly-enacted farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

