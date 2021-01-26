PM dons special 'Pagdi' gifted by Jamnagar royal family on R-Day (Ld)

Continuing his tradition of wearing ethnic turbans on Republic Day, the Prime Minister was seen wearing the traditional headgear while leading the nation in paying tributes to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate and during his presence at the parade.

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sported a special red 'Pagdi' (turban) gifted by the royal family of Jamnagar, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

The red turban with yellow dots, was the first such turban that was gifted to the Prime Minister by the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Last year, Modi had donned a saffron-coloured 'Bandhej' headgear. In 2014, the Prime Minister had chosen a Jodhpuri 'Bandhej pagdi' which was bright red with a green trail for his first Independence Day speech.

Besides, the Prime Minister wore his traditional kurta, pajama, jacket and shawl with the red turban gifted by the royal family.

In a tweet both in English and Hindi on early Tuesday, the Prime Minister wished people Happy Republic Day with 'Jai Hind' slogan, and later visited the National War Memorial to pay solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries headed to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the 90-minute Republic Day parade ceremony which started as usual at 9.43 a.m. with the Presidential Guard escorting President Ram Nath Kovind from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the saluting dais.

--IANS

rak/kr