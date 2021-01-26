PM dons turban at Republic Day parade

Jamnagar MP Poonamben Maadam tweeted that the Prime Minister was wearing the traditional 'halari pagdi' that represented the rich culture of the region in Gujarat.

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a red turban during the Republic Day parade while the other dignitaries in the government and leaders across parties were also present during the function.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were present while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also seen.

During the parade, schoolchildren performed folk arts and crafts displaying skills with dexterity handed down from generations, including Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi, Odisha, Fit India Movement, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force lead the contingent march on the Rajpath.

The Bangladesh contingent carried the legacy of legendary 'Muktijoddhas' of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971.

The grand event culminated with Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900 kilometres per hour carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie'.

--IANS

miz/kr