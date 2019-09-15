PM expresses grief at 'traumatic' boat capsize in Godavari

"Extremely pained by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy," he said in a tweet.

Modi posted another tweet in Telugu, calling the incident "traumatic".

At least seven persons were killed and many others were missing as a boat with about 60 tourists capsized in the Godavari on Sunday, officials said. The accident occurred in Papikonda area.

Locals rescued 24 people while a search was on for others on the boat belonging to the state Tourism Department.