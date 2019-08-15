PM expresses solidarity with flood-affected states, assures all possible help

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed solidarity with the flood-affected states and assured all possible support required in tackling the situation.

"Today, when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods and I assure them all possible support that is needed will be provided," he said, addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.Hundreds of lives have been lost in flood-hit Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar and Assam where thousands of hectares of crops have been washed away. Roads and rail lines were also damaged.In his address, the Prime Minister stressed on the need for water conservation and said that is why the Ministry of Jal Shakti has been formed.Terming as unfortunate that a large number of people do not have access to suitable water even 70 years after Independence, he said, "Work on the Jal Jeevan Mission will progress with great vigour in the years to come."The Ministry of Jal Shakti was formed in May by merging of two ministries -- Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, after the return of Modi to power for a second consecutive term. (ANI)