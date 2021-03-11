PM greets Punjab CM on birthday

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on his birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.
In a tweet, Modi said, "Best wishes to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singhji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. @capt_amarinder."
The chief minister has over the past few months heavily criticised the central government for its apathy towards the farmers' stir over the three contentious farm bills.
--IANS
vg/in