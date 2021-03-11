  1. Sify.com
  4. PM greets Punjab CM on birthday

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 11th, 2021, 12:28:14hrs
Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on his birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Best wishes to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singhji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. @capt_amarinder."

The chief minister has over the past few months heavily criticised the central government for its apathy towards the farmers' stir over the three contentious farm bills.

--IANS

vg/in

