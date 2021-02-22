PM hints EC to give poll dates in March first week

Guwahati, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hinted that the dates for Assembly elections in Assam and other states are expected to be announced by the Election Commission in the first week of March.

While addressing a massive public gathering at Silapathar in eastern Assam's Dhemaji district, Modi said, "Last time (2016), Assembly poll date for Assam was announced on March 4, this time also dates are expected to be announced in the first week of March. However, this is the work of the Election Commission."