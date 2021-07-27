PM hits out at Cong for disrupting parliament, says expose them

Sources said, "The Prime Minister told the party MPs that the Congress party is deliberately disturbing the parliament. They are neither interested in debate nor are allowing the parliament to function smoothly."

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out at the Congress for not allowing the parliament to function properly and causing repeated disruptions in both Houses. The Prime Minister was speaking at the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister also hit out at the Congress for not participating in the meeting of floor leaders of all parties on Covid. On July 20, the Prime Minister interacted with floor leaders of all parties of both Houses of the Parliament to inform them of the trajectory of Covid-19 and the public health response to the pandemic.

"The Prime Minister said that the on one side, the Congress stops the functioning of the House and on the other hand, they did not turn up to attend the all-party meeting called on Covid. Their behaviour is against the humanity. He asked MPs to expose the Congress among the people of India," sources said.

It is learnt that the Prime Minister asked the BJP MPs to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with public participation to mark 75 years of Independence so that it does not look like a government event.

Sources said that Prime Minister Modi also asked the BJP MPs to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a big way with public participation. It is also learnt that the Prime Minister asked the BJP MPs to appeal to people to suggest ideas for the next 25 years. "He asked people to suggest their ideas and vision for the next 25 years when the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence in 2047," another MP who was present in the meeting said.

The Prime Minister also asked MPs to organise various activities to create awareness and increase public participation in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

--IANS

ssb/skp/