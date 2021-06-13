Karachi [Pakistan], June 13 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday lashed out at the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the proposed budget for FY 2021-22 calling PM Imran Khan "deaf, dumb, and blind" to the plight of the average citizen.



Terming the budget as an anti-people budget, he said: "The year might have changed, but the conditions of the people remain the same. A poor man's house is still being deprived of necessities", reported Geo News

Condemning PM Imran Khan for his "lack of empathy towards the underprivileged", Bilawal said through the new budget, the premier had made his "enmity" towards the poor people clear.

"He has exposed his anti-people agenda with the new budget," he said.

The PPP chairman, in a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, said PTI would not be permitted to "play with the nation's future", vowing his party would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan "to conduct an economic massacre of the people", reported Geo News.

The PPP Chairman said that while the government was busy presenting "false facts" through the Economic Survey 2020-21 and claiming that the nation is flourishing, government employees protested against inflation outside the National Assembly.

"People are now retaliating because they are aware of the puppet prime minister's empty promises," he said, adding: "They know it is Imran Khan's habit to talk big and do nothing. He is incompetent and has completely failed to provide relief to the common man."

Bilawal said that an anti-people budget "was expected" from the PTI government.

"If the inflation rate, unemployment, and poverty figures have been historic during Imran Khan's tenure, how can the budget be public [friendly]?" he questioned.

Earlier, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was greeted by jeers from the Opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister by laughing loudly as he praised PM Imran Khan's economic initiatives while presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. (ANI)

