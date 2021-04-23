PM interacts with oxygen manufacturers, praises them

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Stressing on the need to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is time to not only deal with the challenges, but also to provide solutions in a very short time. The Prime Minister was holding a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via video conferencing.

Modi appreciated the oxygen producers for increasing their production in the last few weeks. He acknowledged the several steps taken to increase the production of liquid oxygen and thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet medical requirements.

To further improve the situation, he spoke about utilising the full potential of the industry to meet the demand for oxygen in the coming days. He noted that there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for transportation of oxygen. He urged the industry to utilize tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply. "Keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, the government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible," Modi said.

The Prime Minister remarked that the government, the states, the industry and the transporters, and all the hospitals need to come together and work in unison, the better the synergy and coordination the easier it will be able to deal with this challenge.

Appreciating the oxygen producers, he extended the government's full support to them and hoped the country would be successful in ending the crisis soon.

--IANS

ssb/bg