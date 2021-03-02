PM is not even aware of Assam problems: Priyanka

Guwahati, March 2 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even interact with the lakhs of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws in Delhi, then how would he be aware of the problems pertaining to the people of Assam, which is far away from the national capital.

Addressing an poll campaign meeting at Tezpur in northern Assam's Sonitpur district, Priyanka said when lakhs of people faced the flood fury, the Prime Minister neither visited the state nor extended any financial assistance.

"Not only during the flood, when Assam people were agitating against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), the Prime Minister was silent and kept himself in Delhi. You cannot expect the PM during your crisis and distress as he did not come out from his residence to talk with the lakhs of agitating farmers in the national capital," she said.

The Congress leader while addressing the gathering announced five "Guarantees" for the people to be fulfilled if the party comes to power in Assam after the ensuing elections.

These five "Guarantees" are enactment of a law to nullify the CAA, five lakh government jobs, raising of tea workers' daily wages to Rs 365 from the existing Rs 167, free electricity up to 200 units per household and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives.

Priyanka said that the BJP government just before the assembly elections announced to increase the tea workers' daily wage to Rs 217 but that was not given yet.

She said: "The BJP government promised to give employment to 25 lakh people, but not even 80,000 people got jobs."

"Like me, you also have children. While casting your vote, please think over the future of your children. Prices of essential commodities and cooking gas have crossed all limits," she said, urging the people to vote for the Congress led seven-party 'Mahajot' (grand alliance).

Without naming Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the state's Finance, Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress leader said: "Assam should not have a CM who is acting through remote control. The state also should not have double CM, a strong and powerful leader should run the state."

Explaining the rationale of the "Five Guarantees", state Congress President Ripun Bora said that the party had identified the top issues facing the people through the 'Axom Basaon Ahok' (Let's Save Assam) 'Bus Yatras' across the state last month and was now presenting its solutions to the public. Pradyut Bordoloi, the party's Campaign Committee Chief, explained the first guarantee, a law in the Assam assembly that would nullify CAA.

"After the Congress wins the election on May 2, we will pass a law in the Assam assembly that won't allow the CAA to be implemented in Assam. We have already asked lawyers to start drafting such a law," he said.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh said that the Congress' hand symbol has five fingers and each one stood for a guarantee.

"There is a rising Congress wave in this election. That is why so many parties have joined the Congress-led Mahajot. The Bodoland People's Front, known as the kingmakers of Assam politics, has also joined us because they can see who's winning," Singh said.

Priyanka, who arrived in Assam on Monday, has taken part in many election related events, meetings and campaigns besides interacting with the tea garden workers in Biswanath and Sonitpur districts on Monday and Tuesday.

--IANS

