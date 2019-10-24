PM lauds Khattar, Fadnavis for their poll efforts

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Notwithstanding reduced number of seats in the Assembly elections of Haryana and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday lauded Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would continue to work with the same zeal.

"It was only after 50 years a Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) could complete his full 5-year tenure in Maharashtra," Modi said addressing party supporters at the BJP headquarters.

Hailing the BJP's performance and efforts of Khattar in Haryana, Modi said for five years it had a majority of only two seats and even now it had returned as the largest party in the Assembly. "Haryana's victory is unique. These days it's rare for the government to get re-elected after completing 5 years. Even its return as the largest party is an achievement," he said. rag/pcj