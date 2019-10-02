PM leads nation in paying tribute to Gandhi

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/cjhtAVgaZt

"Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," he tweeted.

Later, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too arrived at the Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Mahatma.

Earlier, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too arrived at the memorial ground where the Father of the Nation was cremated to offer their tribute.

Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat #GandhiJayanti

BJP working President J.P. Nadda was also present to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi then went to Vijay Ghat to pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary.