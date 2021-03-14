PM likely to address 4 rallies in TN, share stage with CM

BJP national General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C.T. Ravi told IANS that Modi will address around four rallies in Tamil Nadu. "There is huge demand for Prime Minister Modi's rallies and we will try to hold the maximum number of rallies subject to the availability of his time," Ravi said.

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address around four rallies in Tamil Nadu, which will go to the polls on April 6.

Senior leaders of the BJP's alliance partners will also share the stage with the Prime Minister at his rallies in Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will share the stage with the Prime Minister," Ravi said.

BJP national President J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will also address election rallies in Tamil Nadu.

Ravi further stated that the leaders of the alliance partners will jointly address the public meetings.

A senior BJP leader explained that as the Assembly polls are being held in five states, it will be difficult for any one state to get all the time of the Prime Minister, especially Tamil Nadu where the BJP is contesting only 20 seats.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly wil go to the polls on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

The BJP is contesting 20 seats in Tamil Nadu and is part of the AIADMK led alliance. The PMK is also part of the alliance along with AIADMK and BJP.

The BJP, which doesn't have any representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly at present, is putting all it strength to win maximum number of seats allocated to the party to make its presence felt in the 234-member House.

As a star campaigner of the BJP, Prime Minister Modi is likely to address about 20 rallies in West Bengal and four to five rallies in Assam. The Prime Minister had addressed about a dozen rallies in the run up to the Bihar Assembly polls held last year.

--IANS

ssb/arm