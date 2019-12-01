PM Modi, CM Rio wishes people on Nagaland Statehood Day

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday wished the people of Nagaland on its 57th Statehood Day.

In a tweet, Modi called the people of Nagaland "compassionate and courageous" and prayed for the progress of the state.

"Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its great culture. The people of Nagaland are compassionate and courageous. May Nagaland scale new heights of progress in the coming years," Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted, "On this day in 1963, the State of Nagaland came into existence as the 16th State of the Union of India. We look with pride the stupendous journey the State has made since its birth. May we continue to go from strength to strength."Extending wishes to the people of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also tweeted, "My best wishes to the people of Nagaland on its 57th Statehood Day. May the land of Warriors and colourful culture rise to become the leading state in India in terms of development."The state government has organised a day-long programme at Khuochiezie, Kohima Local Ground to celebrate the day.As per the programme schedule released by the government, Chief Minister Rio will receive the salute and address people in the morning which will be followed by the release of the Nagaland Police Uniform Code.In 1957, Naga leaders and the central government reached an agreement to create a separate region of the Naga Hills. The State of Nagaland Act, 1962, was enacted by the Parliament to give Nagaland statehood. It was formally recognised as a separate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima being declared as its capital. (ANI)