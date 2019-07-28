PM Modi, Meghalaya CM condole Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy's death

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed condolence over the demise of state Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy on Sunday.

"Anguished by the demise of Dr. Donkupar Roy, Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly and former CM of the state. Passionate about Meghalaya's progress, he served the state with great diligence and helped transform many lives. Condolences to his family and supporters," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted quoting Modi.



Sangma said Roy was a leader and mentor.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly Dr Donkupar Roy. We have lost a leader, a mentor, who had dedicated his life for the service of the people. May Almighty provide strength to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul RIP," the chief minister tweeted.

Rao, a leader of the United Democratic Party, was ailing and he breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at the age of 64.

His body will be taken back to the state for the last rites on Monday.

He was the chief Minister for a year between 2008 and 2009. (ANI)

