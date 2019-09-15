PM Modi, Rajnath condole deaths after boat capsizes in Godavari River

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condoled the demise of 11 people who died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

"Extremely pained by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy," Modi said in a tweet.



Singh also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

"Deeply anguished at the loss of precious lives due to capsizing of a boat in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased," Singh tweeted.

Earlier today, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had informed that 11 people lost their lives when a tourist boat ferrying 61 persons on board capsized in the river.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for bereaved families and asked for a complete report on the incident.

All the boating services in the region have been suspended. (ANI)