PM Modi, Shah feature on kites in Ludhiana ahead of Makar Sankranti, Lohri

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are featuring prominently on kites being sold across Ludhiana as the festival of Makar Sankranti and Lohri inches closer.

The kites feature different picture of the Prime Minister. One of the kites featuring a close-up picture of Modi's face is captioned as "Chowkidar" while he can be seen showing victory sign in another along with Home Minister Amit Shah.Speaking to ANI, one of the shopkeepers, Gaurav said, "The customers are especially asking for trendy kites like the one featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. There is a good demand for these kites. People are also buying kites having pictures of cricketers and flags of different countries."A boy named Deepanshu Verma, who had come to one of the kite shops here, said," the Modi-Shah picture looks good in the kites. It will also look good while flying it."Makar Sankranti is the day dedicated to Lord Surya and is celebrated by devotees by taking a holy dip in river Ganges. As per the Hindu calendar, this day is also celebrated as the festival of harvest. The calendar reads Makar Sankranti to mark the beginning of the auspicious year.From surviving the cold winters to moving towards the livelier season of spring, Makar Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of India.In Punjab, a bonfire is lit with the people singing and dancing around it. From wearing new clothes to celebrating it all night, the festival not only marks the beginning of an auspicious year but also brings the family together. (ANI)