PM Modi, Shah greet nation on Gujarati New Year

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

"I pray for the New Year starting today to be fun and healthy for you. Wishing you all happiness and prosperity!" the Prime Minister tweeted.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met locals and BJP party workers in Ahmedabad today.

"Happy New Year to all Gujarati brothers and sisters. Wishing you a Happy New Year, happiness, prosperity and happiness in your life!" Shah tweeted in earlier in Gujarati.

Gujarati community is celebrating New Year or 'Bestu Varas' today. It is observed on the first day of Kartik month as per the Gujarati calendar.

Shah was on a four-day visit to his home state and will return to New Delhi today. (ANI)