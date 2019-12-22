PM Modi accuses AAP govt of politicising phase 4 of Delhi Metro

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government of politicising and therefore delaying the phase 4 project of Delhi Metro.

"Had the Delhi government not politicised the phase 4 project of Delhi Metro, its work would have started much earlier. That is why I say that those who do politics in your (public) name, never understand your pain," Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Ramlila Ground on Sunday.The Prime Minister also emphasised that the BJP-led Central government has led to an unprecedented expansion of Delhi Metro."Prior to the year 2014, the Delhi Metro network was expanding at an average of 14 km per year. They (Congress) were in power in Delhi and the Centre during that time. After our government came to power, the average expansion increased to 25 km per year," he said.Modi also spoke about other infrastructural initiatives and stated that the Centre has also worked to build a peripheral highway around the national capital which has reduced the pollution in the region."Attempts were also made to stall this work as well," Modi added.He also talked about the party's promise of giving ownership rights to close to 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital, which has been fulfilled through a recent decision.Party lawmakers from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, Hans Raj Hans, Harsh Vardhan also addressed the crowd ahead of Prime Minister's speech. (ANI)