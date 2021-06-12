PM Modi addresses G7 outreach session, gives mantra of 'One Earth, One Health'

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave the mantra of 'One Earth, One Health' in his remarks at the outreach session of the G7 summit in the United Kingdom, government sources said.



They said German Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to Prime Minister's mantra and conveyed strong support.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison referred to his discussions with PM Modi earlier about TRIPS waiver, and conveyed strong support of Australia, the sources said.

They said French President Emmanuel Macron called for raw material supplies to vaccine producers like India to ensure large-scale vaccine production for the whole world.

The Prime Minister is taking part in part in G7 outreach sessions in a virtual format. He will also take part in an outreach session on June 13.

Officials said he will be speaking on the themes of 'Building Back Stronger', 'Building Back Together' and 'Building Back Greener'.

The United Kingdom has invited India, Australia, South Africa and South Korea as guest countries in the G7 summit.

In 2019, India had been invited by G7 French Presidency to the Biarritz Summit.

There has been continued deepening and expansion of interests in the areas of cooperation between India and G7.

India has been closely engaged with G7 on health, digital and technology, climate and environment, and economic resilience panel.

The G7 summit is being held at Cornwall in the UK from June 11 to 13 with the theme 'Build Back Better'.

It had been decided earlier that the Prime Minister will not attend the G-7 Summit in person due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

