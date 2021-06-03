PM Modi advised me to have 'zero hour' in cabinet to hear negative feedback, says Assam CM

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised him to have 'zero hour' before cabinet meeting for discussing any negative feedback concerning the work of his government.



He said that Prime Minister advised him to distribute the task of collecting feedback among all the MLAs and ministers and that mainly positive feedback may not be discussed.

"One must also discuss feedback that point out deficiency on certain schemes. The ministers will take all these things into account and will be discussed before the cabinet meeting starts. Henceforth, we will spend some time discussing all feedback that are not only positive in nature, but feedback where one needs to take action. PM Modi advised me to take up this task," Sarma told ANI.

The Chief Minister was in Delhi to meet the Prime Minister

Zero Hour in parliamentary parlance refers to time when members can raise issues of urgent public importance with the permission of chair.

Asked about the recent attack on a doctor in the state, he said all culprits have been nabbed.

"We have taken the strongest action possible . We have nabbed all the culprits. The investigation will be completed in 15-20 days. We had filed the charge sheet immediately. We will try our best to ensure conviction in the shortest possible time after following the judicial process," he said.

According to Indian Medical Association, a doctor working at a Coronavirus facility in Assam's Hojai, around 140 kilometres from Guwahati, was on Tuesday assaulted by the relatives of a COVID-19 patient who had died.

Asked about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said the state government has no immediate task at hand.

"In both CAA and NRC, the ball lies either in the court of Central government or in the Supreme Court. I don't think I have any immediate task to do. As of now, I don't have any role to play in the matter. Our NRC petition is lying before the Supreme Court," he said.

Sarma said CAA Act rules are to be framed by the central government. "Thus, in both cases, our state government, as of now, has no role to play." (ANI)