PM Modi afraid to take name of China, says Owaisi

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the China issue, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the PM is afraid to take the name of the country even though it has occupied Indian territory.



Taking to Twitter, Owaisi wrote, "On China, Modi's spokies (spokesperson) demanded China's economic boycott and called Indians "Chinese agents". But the reality is that Modi's trade with China has increased while it decreased with other countries. Modi is too afraid to take China's name even as China occupies Indian territory."



"On Afghanistan, Modi's spokies ask their opponents to 'go to Afghanistan' and call everyone "Talibani". But Modi's the only one to have gone to Afghanistan and spent $3 billion. He has not listed Taliban as a terrorist organisation. Modi has still not uttered the word 'Taliban'," he added.

Meanwhile, after helping in the evacuation of more than 500 Indians from Afghanistan, Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft have returned to their respective home bases in the country.

The Indian Air Force had deployed its C-17 Globemasters and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for evacuation operations of Indians stuck in Afghanistan, which is now under the reins of the Taliban.

"The C-17 and C-130J aircraft have returned to their respective bases after deployment in Tajikistan and Afghanistan for people stuck in Kabul and other cities of the war-torn country," sources told ANI.






