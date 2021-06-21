PM Modi announces launch of M-Yoga app to expand yoga across globe

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Giving the mantra of 'Yoga se sahyog tak', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of the M-Yoga app for yoga training videos that will be available worldwide in different languages and said that the application will play a 'great role' in expanding yoga across the globe.



While addressing the nation on the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day, PM Modi said, "When India proposed the International Yoga Day before the World Health Organisation (WHO), we wanted Yoga to be easily available to the people around the world."

"In collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO), India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world," the Prime Minister said.

"The M-Yoga app will be a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science. I believe that the application will play a great role in expanding Yoga across the world and will make the 'One World, One Health' motto a success," he said.

The Prime Minister added, "The mantra of 'Yoga se sahyog tak' will show us the way of new future and make will give power to the humanity."

This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

Last year and this year, however, the lead event has been presented in a televised programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. (ANI)

